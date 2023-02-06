Port Stephens Council has received a further $1.3 million from the NSW Government for road repairs.
Days after the council outlined roads as its top priority for advocacy in the lead up to the March state election, the NSW Liberal Government announced that it had been successful in receiving $1,333,225 from the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.
"We're currently in the process of reviewing our maintenance schedule to prioritise where these funds will be spent - making sure we direct it to the areas of most need," Greg Kable, Port Stephens Council's facilities and services group manager, said.
"Despite this grant, more funding is always needed to maintain our roads to the standard we'd like.
"We're always applying for grants from the state and federal governments to replace and rehabilitate roads that really need it.
"Since the rain and flooding last year, we've been able to work on our pothole backlog thanks to sunshine and funding from successful grant applications.
"Since January 2022 we have filled over 63,000 potholes."
The $1.3m is on top of $250,000 the council received from the state government in November which helped it catch up with "urgent pothole repairs" caused by wet weather and flooding events in 2022.
Mr Kable said the new funding will "absolutely help" the council to move beyond patching up potholes and to rehabilitate roads as a longer term fix.
Sam Farraway, the state's Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, said the latest injection of funds meant that councils could plan and undertake work to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," Mr Farraway said.
"We listened and managed to secure an additional $280 million for regional councils.
"We also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads."
Taylor Martin, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, welcomed the announcement of funding in Port Stephens, Maitland and Cessnock.
"I have been advised that Port Stephens Council have been sent the funding deeds and once the deed is executed the money goes into the bank," Mr Martin said.
"This is part of the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's focus on improving and repairing the roads you use every day, making them more resilient to help keep communities safe and supply chains moving."
Ahead of the March 25 election, Port Stephens Council is advocating for support and funding from the state government to help deliver health, housing, public transport, roads and environment projects in the community.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
