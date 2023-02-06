Port Stephens Examiner
NSW Government drops $1.3m in Port Stephens Council's bank for pothole and road repairs

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:06pm, first published February 7 2023 - 9:00am
Port Stephens Council will receive $1,333,225 from the $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.

Port Stephens Council has received a further $1.3 million from the NSW Government for road repairs.

