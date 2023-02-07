The days of looking over at your neighbours yards for clarity on what bin goes out on what night are over.
Port Stephens Council has launched a new Port Stephens Waste app to help take the stress of bin day away.
The app is a one-stop-shop for residents searching to find out about bin days, kerbside collections, problem waste drop off days and service impacts.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the app complimented Council's other green initiatives such as the switch to solar power, the upcoming roll-out of green bins and the goal to become carbon neutral by 2025.
"The introduction of our new waste app means we'll be able to reduce the number of paper waste calendars we print - contributing towards our carbon neutrality goals," he said.
"We're always looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact, and meet the needs of our community."
A limited number of printed calendars will be available at Council's admin building, libraries and Visitor Information Centre for those who are unable to install the app on their device.
