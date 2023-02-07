Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Council launches Port Stephens Waste app to help residents

February 7 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Council has launched a new app called Port Stephens Waste to help track bin days for residents. Picture supplied

The days of looking over at your neighbours yards for clarity on what bin goes out on what night are over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.