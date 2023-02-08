Seafood businesses across NSW including those in Port Stephens, will be given a helping hand to promote their businesses and get more local seafood on plates, thanks to a grass roots campaign from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
The Eat More Seafood program will give fish shops and co-ops the opportunity to reel in grants of up to $100,000 to increase community awareness of the benefits of buying seafood locally.
"Our seafood industry is still getting back on its feet after consecutive years of drought and floods impacting production, so it's more important than ever to support small seafood businesses and pile up our plates with local fish, oysters, mussels and more, caught from NSW waters," Minister for Agriculture David Saunders said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The previous round of the Eat More NSW Seafood program saw 11 businesses net a share of the support package.
"The successful projects included a regional seafood cookbook, seafood festivals and the development of school education programs," Mr Saunders said.
"It is now more important than ever to buy local seafood and the Eat More Seafood program puts that front and centre for both businesses and consumers."
NSW Seafood Industry Council will administer the program, with Chair Bryan Skepper saying the program will help shore up the future of the seafood sector.
"The grants provide seafood businesses with the resources they need to promote their produce locally and right across NSW" Mr Skepper said.
For more information or to apply, you can visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/fishing/commercial/consultation/Eat-More-NSW-Seafood-Program-2023.
Applications are open until March 17, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.