Nelson Bay Cricket Club is gearing up for its annual Mark Palmer Super 7s Day on Sunday, February 19.
The action will get underway at Tomaree Sports Complex about 8am.
More teams are being urged to enter. Anyone interested is asked to contact Bryce on 0413 098 856.
Makos teams had mixed results on the weekend:
Division 1: Nelson Bay 8/140 Cardiff Boolaroo 3/141. Best: A Prasher 53 M Shepard 32 H Bartlett 2 for 53 A Prasher 1 for 11
Division 3: Nelson Bay 3/162 Valentine Eleebana 4/163. Best: N Martin 66 D Crowe 53
Division 6: Nelson Bay 7/211 Port Stephens Pythons 10/212. Best: W Hewitt 108 M Farndrich 51 M Loxley 4 for 48 D Connors 1 for 24
U14: Nelson Bay 8/93 Charlestown 8/95. Best: H Chappell 23 n/o R Wilks 11 G Massey 2 for 11 T Wilks 1 for 5
U12: Nelson Bay 6/96 Tahs 7/95. Best: A Campbell 23 n/o T Stein 16 n/o N Campbell 16 N Campbell 1 for 9 L Ward 1 for 10
U11: Nelson Bay 119 Wests 142. Best: R Dunning 18 H Goodwin 18 R Dunning 1 for 6 T Allan 1 for 9
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.