Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

NSW SUP and NSW longboard state titles to be run and won in Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
February 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Stephens Surf Festival will return in April, bringing with it 200 longboard and stand up paddle board surfers to the area for a week's worth of state title competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.