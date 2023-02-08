Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Whether it's homegoods or fresh produce you're after, find it at a Port Stephens market

Updated February 8 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
Raymond Terrace is home to two fresh produce markets. The Raymond Terrace Farmers Market is held the second and fourth Thursday of the month and the Port Stephens Produce Market the first and third Saturday of the month.

Farmers Market

February 9: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.

Local News

