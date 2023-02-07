Little pink pigs will be the main source of entertainment at Anna Bay Tavern on Sunday, February 19 as they race to raise money for country families.
The family-friendly afternoon of pig racing raised money for Country Hope, a support charity for country children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses.
It is a fund-raising precursor to the Riverina Redneck Rally in which Shoal Bay resident Darren James takes part in.
"This is our fifth rally and so far we have raised well over $80,000," he said. "We really appreciate the community getting behind us in raising funds."
In 2021, Mr James and his rally crew, named The Coasties, raised close to $30,000 for Country Hope, with $12,000 coming from the pig races alone.
The Coasties are once again set to drive in the Riverina Redneck Rally, which this year starts in Trundle on March 27 and finishes in Temora on March 31.
"Our original car, a 1990 Camry wagon donated from Burton Automotive, is still going like a champion," Mr James said.
"We have been up the Strzelecki Track, over the Flinders Ranges and along roads I couldn't explain but the friendships we have made and what we do is worth it."
Pig racing will begin at 1pm and wrap up about 5pm.
There will also be auctions, raffles, kids lucky dips and prizes plus live music entertainment on offer.
