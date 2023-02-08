Anna Bay boxer Kurt Aldridge is attempting to break a world record to raise funds for headspace Newcastle.
On Thursday, March 2, Mr Aldridge will attempt to break the current record of 127 continuous boxing rounds to raise money and awareness for headspace Newcastle, which provides counselling and support to young people aged 12 to 25.
The 28-year-old father of two's target is $10,000, which will be used by the organisation to deliver youth mental health programs to schools in the Port Stephens area.
"Boxing was an integral part of my adolescence, particularly when I was dealing with bullying and lacking confidence," Mr Aldridge said.
"It created a pathway of feeling accomplished and success, along with building confidence and asserting passion that I really needed during those formative years."
Mr Aldridge is no stranger to fundraising for mental health.
He has completed a number of events over the years to for various charities including the World's Toughest Workout, the Head Above Water 24 Hour Swimathon and most recently, a 100km run in 24 hours.
Mr Aldridge is seeking expressions of interest from Port Stephens individuals to join him in the ring on the day and raise awareness of his fundraising efforts.
Each round is set for a total of three minutes with a one minute rest for Mr Aldridge in between.
"I'm more than willing again to put my body through some physical suffering so other people don't have to mentally suffer, and we can teach our youth, parents and educators some valuable lessons," he said.
Mr Aldridge's athletic journey started at a young age when he competed at a national level for athletics and boxing.
After school he went on to build himself a professional football career, as well as studying a Bachelor of Physical Education and Health Science.
Currently, he is a strength and conditioning coach and trainer with a passion for endurance events and competitive boxing.
Sophie Langford, headspace Newcastle's service manager, said her team was "extremely grateful" for Mr Aldridge's commitment.
"Our centre provides a safe space for young people to go where they can talk openly about any challenges they may be facing," she said.
"Reaching out for mental health support takes a lot of courage, so the funds raised by Kurt will assist us to connect with schools across Port Stephens and provide students with the tools they need to manage their mental health, and educate them on to seek help when they need it."
Mr Aldridge will complete his challenge on March 2 - which coincides with national Be Kind Day - from 9.15am to 6.30pm at Next Level Boxing in Salamander Bay.
To donate go to mycause.com.au/page/303401/kurt-boxes-for-headspace-newcastle.
