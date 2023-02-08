Graffiti to public property and shopfronts in Nelson Bay and surrounds has risen "tenfold" in the past two months, with police appealing for information to catch the suspected young vandals.
Inspector Kristin Marshall, the officer in charge of Nelson Bay Police Station, said electrical boxes, signage and businesses in Nelson Bay, Anna Bay and Salamander Bay had been sprayed repeatedly with graffiti.
"We've got a really fantastic community here in Nelson Bay and a lot of people who work hard to make the towns look as good as they do. We also get thousands of visitors coming here to enjoy our community, so it's really disappointing to see graffiti pop up overnight," Inspector Marshall said.
"Something like this has a social and financial impact. Unfortunately, some people don't understand that or don't care that their actions are affecting the whole community.
"A number of businesses have been hit quite a few times, which is really frustrating for everyone involved."
Police believe the graffiti is being done by young people who live locally as the spate of vandalism, almost all of which features the same tags, symbols, words and coloured spray paint, has continued even though school has returned.
The exterior of a real estate office located in the Nelson Bay town centre was covered in graffiti for a second time sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
"There's always an increase in such activity over the holidays but we're a week back into school and over the weekend we were hit again. That tells us they're locals," Inspector Marshall said.
The vandalism occurs late or night or early in the morning.
CCTV from the Nelson Bay town centre has been reviewed by police, however there has been little to identify those involved.
Inspector Marshall said the vandals were wearing hoods and dark clothing. However, they are believed to be young people, which is why police are now planning to go into high schools to speak with students.
"We're going to go into the high schools to try and educate the students about the repercussions of such actions, that it's not just something to do when they're bored and that it has a social and financial impact on the community," she said.
"Once we can identify people involved we will look at diversionary programs on how they can express themselves in an artistic way that the community accepts rather than just tagging. But we need to identify them first."
Most of the graffiti vandalism done to the Nelson Bay CBD, primarily in Stockton and Magnus streets, as recently as the end of January has been removed by a group of volunteers.
A statement from the group, who undertake the graffiti removal work anonymously so as to avoid being targeted, said the recent spate of vandalism was disappointing.
"Comments from many of the local residents and shopkeepers indicate that the recent spate of graffiti has been a huge disappointment to everyone," the group said.
"We have taken for granted that appreciation for the area we live in is shared. It has taken an enormous effort by business owners, council and volunteers to clean up, given enormous expense to business owners still struggling to recover from COVID, and to our council, which has much more urgent uses for funds."
Port Stephens Council said it has been monitoring the rise in graffiti vandalism in the area.
"Our assets team have implemented some small changes to discourage this anti-social behavior on council-owned assets," a council spokesperson said.
"[We] work with volunteer groups to help clean/cover/repaint graffiti and have started using darker colored paints in amenities to deter 'tags' and inappropriate 'art'."
The council sells graffiti removal kits for private property for $10.
Inspector Marshall is urging anyone to report any graffiti as soon as it is noticed and to contact police if they have any information about the vandalism.
"We need anyone who might have CCTV in the area to come forward and give us that footage," she said.
"We also want to hear from anyone going to and from work at 5am who might see a group of kids with hoods and carrying backpacks. We want to know about that too because we're hopefully close enough where we can stop and speak to them.
"We need people to be aware this is happening and to report it to Nelson Bay Police Station or Crime Stoppers as soon as possible so we can react quicker."
Inspector Marshall said more police patrols have been tasked to certain areas around Nelson Bay at times when the vandalism is believed to be occurring.
Phone Nelson Bay Police Station on (02) 4927 7220, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting portal nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
