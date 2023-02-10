Rhys Harvey is teaching the people of Port Stephens a way to bring control to their lives through a form of martial arts.
The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym head coach has been operating out of Personal Touch Fitness in Salamander Bay for the past year where he's made it his mission to teach people of all ages, the foundations of self-control and self-defence.
"The idea [of Jiu Jitsu] is take your opponent down to the ground, control them and then submit them. It's effective because you actually put the fire in your control," he said.
He said it was a great protective tool that resonates with real-life situations people may find themselves in.
"You have the option to either submit your opponent or control them until a police officer comes along or something like that," he said.
Harvey has also been hosting women's self-defence classes where he walks through scenario training.
"It's Jiu Jitsu based on situations women may find themselves in and what to do if they are stuck," he said.
"For example if a woman gets cornered at night time and someone tries to grab them, we teach them about grip breaks, how to keep distance and worst case scenario being having to submit them or try and fight them."
Harvey said the idea of Jiu Jitsu is to prepare people for any circumstance and bring structure to their lives.
"It's great for real life fighting like MMA, self-defence and it's just a lot of fun as well. People like it for fitness and personal development," he said.
"While you're rolling which is like sparring, there's nothing quite like it."
Harvey has been practicing the martial art for 10 years and says it's the perfect way to control chaos in your life.
"It brings about discipline, people have to structure their lives around the training a little bit more and that brings the best out in them," he said.
"Fighting in general is like a chaotic event. So the idea of Jiu Jitsu is to control the chaos and put you back in charge of what's going on."
Currently he trains around 50 people in the Bay including children and hopes to one day have a competition team.
"We want to create a really good gym culture and eventually we want a competition team. Our teams are already winning gold medals and I also train MMA fighters," Harvey said.
"It would be great to win our way through competitions, if you get really good enough you can go all over the world with it."
Harvey encouraged more people to come and try Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and reassured they would be in a safe and welcoming environment.
"The best way to start Jiu Jitsu is just to start. We start with technique and then move into live rolling," he said.
"You just have to learn at your own pace."
Harvey runs one hour classes Monday to Friday, with one advanced class on Fridays and kickboxing on Wednesdays for children. To get in contact visit Port Stephens BJJ on Facebook or in person at Personal Touch Fitness.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
