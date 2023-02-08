Maitland cricket: Top four shake-up as Plovers and Griffins claim outright wins

Western Suburbs are eight points clear on top of the Maitland first grade cricket ladder and Eastern Suburbs have jumped into the top four after both teams secured outright wins on Saturday.
Griffins skipper Riley Horrocks and Plovers captain Mitchell Fisher were the heroes for their sides picking up eight and six-wicket hauls respectively to help their teams to 10-point bonus wins.
Horrocks took 8-20 in Northern Suburbs second innings to finish with 10 wickets for the game and Jett Lee picked up five wickets in the first as Norths were dismissed for 117 after resuming at 4/54.
After making 10/243 on day one, Easts enforced the follow on and Horrocks took full advantage of a spinning deck as Norths were bundled out for 83 in what was an ill-tempered game at times.
At Coronation Oval, Plovers skipper Mitchell Fisher was the star with the ball snaring 6-40 to dispatch Raymond Terrace for 92, 15 runs short of their target to make Wests bat again/
In a shake-up in the top four, Wests lead on 53, Kurri Weston Mulbring are second on 45 points after defeating City United who are now third on 44 points and Easts are fourth on 39 points leapfrogging Thornton (37 points) courtesy of their outright win.
Thornton defeated Tenambit Morpeth but their efforts to chase an outright win was stoutly denied by the Bulls. Openers Ashley Elphick and Adam Sidoti finished unbeaten on 81 and 44 respectively taking the Bulls to 0/143 in their second innings.
Resuming at 6/136 after dismissing Raymond Terrace for 92 on day one, Wests batted on to make 9/197 when they declared with Izach Dennis finishing on 37 not out and Harry King making 33 off 26 balls including five fours and a six.
Raymond Terrace skipper Daniel Upward led from the front taking 4-41 before Wests declared leaving themselves 68 overs to bowl the Lions out.
Apart from an unbeaten 24 by Daniel Harden there was very little resistance as King and Luke Kealy picked up two wicket each to go with Fisher's six.
Fisher said it was nice to get some wickets personally, but more importantly team played very well to put pressure on Raymond Terrace to collect the outright win.
"I thought Izach Dennis and Harry King batted well and we declared leaving 68 overs to bowl them out. We did it in 30 overs, it was pretty comfortable," he said.
"We've got a big two weeks coming up. We play Thornton next. I thought they were going to be one of the top couple of teams so that will be a big test and then we've got City in a two-dayer,
"We're pretty much starting our semi-finals next week."
Kurri Weston Mulbring had to settle for first innings points after resuming on day two at 2/180 and being dismissed for 284.
For City, Todd Francis took three wickets and Tim Baker made a welcome return from injury to take three as well.
The top three teams are pretty much assured finals action but finishing order is still very much up for grabs, while Easts and Thornton are in a tight battle for fourth place.
in one day fixtures next Saturday, Easts host Tenambit Morpeth, while Thornton are away to top side Wests.
City take on Norths at Lorn Park and KWM are at home to Raymond Terrace in games the top three teams will both be favourites to win.
The penultimate round, a two-day fixture, could prove decisive with Easts hosting Thornton and City taking on Wests at Robins Oval, Kurri are home to the Bulls and Norths play Raymond Terrace at Lorn Park.
But the composition of the top four is more likely to go down to the final round with one-day games between Thornton and Kurri Weston Mulbring and Easts and Wests.
