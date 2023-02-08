Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Maitland cricket: Top four shake-up as Plovers and Griffins claim outright wins

February 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Easts skipper Riley Horrocks took 8-20 in Norths second innings and 10 for the match to lead his side to an outright win and fourth place on the ladder. File picture

Western Suburbs are eight points clear on top of the Maitland first grade cricket ladder and Eastern Suburbs have jumped into the top four after both teams secured outright wins on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.