House of the week: 55 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay

55 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay
With Salamander Bay on your doorstep and panoramic ocean vistas, this architecturally designed and master-built residence is second to none.
Exuding Hamptons-style coastal luxury, this stunning property is special in every way, from its unbeatable location to stylish light-filled interiors.
It is a place to enjoy the serenity and to show off, with an extravagantly appointed, marble kitchen made for entertaining, interior dining and living area flowing to the covered alfresco patio - never losing sight of those glorious views. Just walk across the lawn to feel the sand between your toes.
A spacious guest bedroom or study on the ground floor also enjoys ocean views, thanks to the clever design of this beautiful residence.
Upstairs, the master suite is palatial, with captivating blue vistas, floor-to-ceiling walk-in wardrobe, luxurious ensuite and a large balcony, shared with the family room. A family bathroom and two bedrooms compete the upper floor.
