Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sydney development group snaps up gateway retail development site at Fullerton Cove

JL
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Jade Lazarevic, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sydney-based development group has purchased 42 Fullerton Cove Road for $5.4 million.

Colliers Newcastle has sold a gateway retail development site at Fullerton Cove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.