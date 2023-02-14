Colliers Newcastle has sold a gateway retail development site at Fullerton Cove.
The 6.8 hectare block of land at 42 Fullerton Cove Road, which has been earmarked for a commercial precinct for many years, has sold to a Sydney-based development group for $5.4 million
Selling agent Luke Rutledge said the property on the corner of Nelson Bay and Fullerton Cove roads benefitted from a Gateway Determination in 2022 to rezone the site and develop much-needed amenities for the community.
The rezoning approval will enable the development of a neighbourhood centre comprising of a supermarket, shops and associated car parking and landscaping.
Mr Rutledge said the property was marketed through a competitive expressions of interest campaign that attracted local, interstate and national interest.
"This transaction adds to the huge level of growth in Port Stephens off the back of major project announcements including the Williamtown Aerospace Centre and the upgrade to the Newcastle Airport," he said.
The site is listed as a potential supermarket location in Newcastle and Port Stephens councils' joint Fern Bay and North Stockton Strategy.
The area's closest existing options are an IGA at Stockton or major supermarkets at Medowie, Mayfield or Warabrook - all about 15 minutes drive from Fern Bay.
The property has been in the Jordan family for more than 50 years.
"The residents have been crying out for a commercial/retail centre and we have the suitable land to support one," owner Chris Jordan told the Examiner in 2019.
She said Woolworths had expressed an interest in buying the property in 2010 on the condition that it was rezoned. However, it fell through.
Newcastle Golf Club also previously held talks with Woolworths to develop a store on its land along the edge of Nelson Bay Road, which is now earmarked for a seniors village.
Woolworths declined to comment when asked by the Examiner this week whether it had plans for the site.
Fern Bay Fullerton Cove Progress Association chair Eddie Horn, who was heavily involved in getting the land rezoned, said there was resounding support from the community to build a supermarket on the site.
"The Gateway Determination would not have gone ahead if it wasn't viable," he said.
"There's plenty of residences to support the development of a supermarket."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
