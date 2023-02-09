A mixed bag of weather conditions did nothing to stop Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre members from cleaning up at the NSW Country Championships in Dubbo.
The 10 Raymond Terrace athletes returned from the three-day country championship with 21 medals and six new personal best performances.
The January 20-22 championship attracted 654 athletes from right across country NSW.
Conditions ranged from hot on the Friday to incredibly hot on the Saturday then 20 degrees cooler with rain on the Sunday to further test the athletes skill and determination.
Despite the challenges, the Raymond Terrace athletes, ranging in ages from 10 years old to mid-40s, were able to secure a hefty haul of medals including 13 gold, five silver and three bronze.
Top performers included:
11 years - Asher McDonald: Gold 100m, 200m (pb) and long jump, 5th 800m
12 years - Paige Matthews: Silver long jump, 5th 200m and 100m
15 years - Zane Edwards: Gold 400m, Bronze 100m
16 years - Ashlyn Wall: Gold 1500, 800m, Silver 400m (pb)
16 years - Dixie Conlon: Gold long jump (5.30m pb), 90m hurdles and triple jump, Silver high jump, 4 x 100m relay, Bronze 100m (pb), 4th 200m
18 years - Conor Matthews: Gold triple jump and long jump (6.55m pb), 5th 100m
Open - Ebony Newton: Gold 100m, 200m, Silver 100m hurdles
Open - Ben Edstein: 5th 5000m
Open - Lily Cains: Bronze long jump (5.19m pb)
Masters 40-49 years - Matt Newton: 4th 100m and 200m
