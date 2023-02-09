Residents opposed to a helipad at Anna Bay have rallied once again to share their concerns and frustrations about the proposed development which, despite being rejected by Port Stephens Council, "still has legs".
Close to 100 residents turned out to a meeting at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Sunday, February 5 to hear the latest about the helipad development marked for bushland next to Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, which is now before the Land and Environment Court.
"It will resemble something more of a heliport than a helipad if it gets built," Nelson Bay resident and meeting organiser Mick Bradley said.
"We held this meeting to make people aware that this still has legs, to show that there's a lot of people against it.
"Three quarters of the people at the meeting have someone buried in the cemetery. That so many people showed up on a Sunday shows that this community is against this development."
Mr Bradley and wife Josie said they would be devastated if the $2.2 million private helicopter facility was approved a short distance from the cemetery where their daughter is buried.
The proposed development site is 4136 Nelson Bay Road - behind the Ampol service station and car wash at Anna Bay and next door to the Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery.
The proposal is for four helipads, two hangars, a number of office buildings and for between 65 and 70 movements a day.
The Bradleys and fellow Bay residents Peter Sherriff and Max Stocker, who also have loved ones buried in the cemetery, have led the community charge against the proposed helipad development.
Members of the community against the helipad have expressed concern about the negative noise and dust impacts on neighbouring residents and to visitors to the cemetery.
Port Stephens Council planners rejected the helipad development application (DA) in May 2022 on multiple grounds including that:
Steve Peart, the council's development services group manager, attended Sunday's meeting to help the community understand the "technical nature of the planning, and land and environment court processes".
"Any opportunity to engage with the community face-to-face is great, especially when there's uncertainty," Mr Peart told the Examiner.
"Some concerns we heard from the community were around the noise impacts on the residents and people visiting the cemetery and concerns there's too many proposed flights planned.
"The community also questioned if there's genuine public benefit associated with the development and if a helipad is actually permissible on the site.
"At the meeting... we let the community know that council refused the DA on multiple grounds and explained the DA and mediation process council undertakes, outlining that when participating in the Land and Environment Court mediation process, council remains objective."
The proponent of the helipad development has appealed the council's decision in the Land and Environment Court
As part of the Land and Environment Court mediation process, court officers will meet with the proponent, members of the community and the council at the development site in Anna Bay on Monday, March 13.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
