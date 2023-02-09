Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Anna Bay helipad fight still on as rejected development goes to Land and Environment Court

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated February 10 2023 - 2:41pm, first published February 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents opposed to a council rejected helipad proposal at Anna Bay came together in Nelson Bay on Sunday, February 5 to share their concerns and frustrations that the matter is now going before the Land and Environment Court.

Residents opposed to a helipad at Anna Bay have rallied once again to share their concerns and frustrations about the proposed development which, despite being rejected by Port Stephens Council, "still has legs".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.