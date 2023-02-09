Lower Hunter storage levels have slipped to 95 per cent in a sign that a drier El Nino weather system may be about to take hold in coming months.
Dams have remained close to capacity following the end of the last drought in February 2020.
But a sustained drop between late October 2022 and early January saw levels fall to 93 per cent, the lowest point in two years. Levels have since risen to 95 per cent.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an updated outlook in January which suggested that the current La Nina system may be easing with the possibility that a new El Nino event could set in later this year.
Chichester Dam, one of the region's main water storages, dropped to 38.1 per cent at the peak of the last drought in January 2020.
Since then the Lower Hunter Water Security Plan has been developed with the aim of securing the region's long-term water supply.
The plan includes the establishment of a desalination plant at Belmont, a pipeline to connect the Glennies Creek and Lostock dams, increased water conservation and recycling initiatives plus continued leakage reduction across the network.
Meanwhile, Hunter Water has started a detailed assessment of the integrity of Chichester and Grahamstown dams.
Satellite monitoring and onsite geotechnical surveys are being used in combination with physical inspections to provide new insights on the dams' condition.
"Holding a combined total of almost 200 billion litres of water, the ongoing safety and management of our two largest water storages is a top priority for us," Hunter Water's executive manager customer delivery Clint Thomson said.
"We know our dams have performed well when the region has experienced severe flooding and earthquakes in the past.
"It's important we regularly review our dams using the latest technology and techniques to ensure they can continue to perform in all conditions, including rare, but severe events."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
