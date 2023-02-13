When Enid Muller was 17 years old she rode her Vespa moped scooter to Woronora Dam in New South Wales' Southerland Shire, where she watched on as what she described as "quite the view".
There her now husband Peter was, looking tall dark and handsome and sporting a blue swimming costume with flippers and goggles.
"I thought 'well he ain't lookin' so bad'," Mrs Muller said.
After a little peek she went to start her scooter but said it broke down. Fortunately her knight in shining armor came to the rescue.
"It wouldn't start but Peter came up in his little blue car with no roof and he looked over and I looked at him and he started to drive off, but he turned around and he came back," she said.
Their connection was instant and the lovebirds wasted no time before heading to Cronulla for a strawberry milkshake.
That milkshake marked the start of the rest of their lives for the now Fingal Bay residing couple, and this June will mark 60 years since they tied the knot at St Clement's Church in Marrickville.
"Once we decided we wanted to get married it was like 'when can we get to church?'. There was a cancellation on June 29 so we got married," Mr Muller said.
Mrs Muller said she remembers heading to the church in a car with her father and he said: "If you don't want to do this you don't have to".
"I said 'I really want to do this'. I can't remember actually walking down the aisle, but I do remember walking back out the aisle and Peter telling me stop hurrying," she said.
The couple who have both recently celebrated their 80th birthdays are living proof that true love can last a lifetime and on February 18 they will renew their vows at Little Beach Boathouse as part of their belated birthday celebrations.
"I wanted to do this in front of our children, Robert, Linda and James, and in front of our grandchildren, to show that love can last," Mrs Muller said.
She said she knew Mr Muller was "the one for her" when she noticed that when she was with him, she was always happy.
"When I met him I knew there was no other and I fitted nicely underneath his arm," she said.
"We went out together and the more we did it, the more we liked each other's company and that was it for me," Mr Muller added.
When asked what they thought the secret to a successful relationship is, Mrs Muller said it was important to care about your significant other and how they feel.
"You also have to forgive but you don't forget and the little things are important," she said.
She said her husband always holds her hand, opens the door and every anniversary he buys a four-pound fruitcake with a written romantic verse iced on top.
"He holds my hand whenever I have a problem or I find it a bit hard to get up a step. He's there. He goes all out every anniversary. The last cake read 'In the Autumn of my life, I love you more every day'," she said.
"I don't think I could live without him. He's the moon in the night to me and the sun in the sky every day and without him there would be none. He's my life."
Mr Muller said all you need is love and it was that simple.
"We didn't have much money but that didn't matter because we have love and we got through it," he said.
With Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14, the couple's advice to others was to keep going when times get tough.
"Nobody seems to want commitment or responsibility anymore. For some it's like buying a new car, after three months it's not new anymore, so they move on," Mr Muller said.
"Try a little harder, don't give up too soon," Mrs Muller said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.