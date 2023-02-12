The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service had a busy weekend, with eight patients needing help across northern NSW on Sunday.
The team was called to a rural property at Hilldale, near Dungog, late in the afternoon following a report that a man in his 20s had fallen from a motorcycle, suffering serious injuries.
He was airlifted to hospital in Newcastle.
It came after two fishermen were winched from an isolated rock platform at Shoal Bay about 2pm.
One of the men, aged in his 60s, had suffered leg injuries that required treatment at the scene before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
The crew was called to Manning Point, on the coast near Taree, in the early hours of the morning to help a woman in her 20s who suffered serious leg injuries in a fall.
She was flown to Newcastle for further treatment.
A man in his 20s was also airlifted to hospital - this time in Tamworth - after suffering a serious leg fracture in Armidale.
The chopper team transported four other people from Moree, Port Macquarie, Grafton and Coffs Harbour to hospitals in Newcastle and on the Gold Coast for help with urgent medical conditions throughout the day.
