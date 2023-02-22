Endless possibilities for new school year at St Philip's Advertising Feature

St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens is very proud to introduce the school's student leaders for 2023.

Our College Captains are Ruby McCall and Joshua Price and the Vice-Captains are Charlotte Ditton and Ryley Barnes.

For Middle School, the Captains are Melody Tibbs and Brendan Boyers and Vice-Captains are Layla Eggins and Leon Hilder

Our Junior School Captains are Thomas Patmore and Erin Nuss.

This year at St Philip's Christian College the theme is 'Possibilities'. Every student will ask themselves the question, 'What could I do in 2023?'. What are the possibilities in for my learning? What are the possibilities on the sporting field or the stage or in music and creative arts? What new things or different opportunities could I explore?

After considering all the possibilities, the next question our students will ask themselves is 'What will I do?'. Our students will set a target and construct their goals. While it is important to think about the possibilities, the next step is most significant. What is the promise you will make? What is the personal commitment you are willing to make to move towards making these possibilities a reality?

The College is very excited about the construction of the new Junior School building which is due to be completed by the end of this year. This amazing new facility will celebrate the beauty of God's creation. Utilising biophilic design concepts, the natural environment will be alive and present inside the building, creating a healthy habitat and connecting our students with nature.

St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens campus opened in 1995, with 41 students from kindergarten to year 6 and two teachers. It has grown to 700 students from kindergarten to year 12.



The College campus at 182 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay will be open and available to all of our community on Thursday, March 30. Please contact Liz Denton on (02) 4919 5454 or liz.denton@spcc.nsw.edu.au for further details.

The school looks forward to welcoming you to our community.

