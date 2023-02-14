Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Port Stephens' businesses and renters to benefit from Labor's pet request form policy

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Veterinary Clinic owner Kathryn Hall with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and dog Toby. Picture supplied

Blanket bans on pets in rentals is one of the driving forces behind difficulties in hiring staff, according to one Nelson bay business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.