Blanket bans on pets in rentals is one of the driving forces behind difficulties in hiring staff, according to one Nelson bay business.
Nelson Bay Veterinary Clinic owner Kathryn Hall has come forward with an increasing concern about not only the lack of affordable rental accommodation available, but the difficulty of renting with pets in the Port Stephens area.
"It affects my staff members who as veterinarians and veterinary nurses have pets to consider when seeking accommodation," she said.
Ms Hall said last year she had staff members facing homelessness and this year she has another team member facing the prospect of finding somewhere to live in an "impossible market."
"During a global shortage affecting many professions, I have found a veterinarian willing to come on board to help grow my business and provide for the increasing numbers of local pets. However in two months of searching, they have been unable to find appropriate accommodation to house themselves and two dogs," she said.
As a result, she is left to cope with a full load of work at her clinic on her own.
According to CoreLogic, the NSW rental vacancy rate in January 2023 was 1.6 per cent, compared to four per cent in January 2020.
In the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region, the current rental vacancy rate sits at 1.5 per cent compared to three per cent in January 2020.
The current rental vacancy rate for Port Stephens is 0.69 per cent while it's a staggering .02 per cent for Dowling Real Estate Raymond Terrace.
I believe you should take all of your applications in and make a decision based on the whole application not just the fact that you've got a dog.- Dowling Property Raymond Terrace director Kate Organ
Dowling Property Raymond Terrace director Kate Organ said there are currently 10 properties advertised for rent with only four being in the Terrace.
"We're processing 60 plus applications a week so the landlords can pretty well pick and choose who they want to put in," she said.
"Units that we do have go pretty quick because they're in a lower price bracket so we find they don't sit there for very long.
Ms Organ said a standard three bedroom home was sitting around $550-$580 per week in Port Stephens.
"Before COVID those figures were around $420-$450, the jump in rent has been huge," she said.
CoreLogic data shows the median weekly rental value as $615 in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region in January 2023, which is a 24.6 per cent rise from pre-COVID in January 2020.
The median weekly rental value has risen 25.2 per cent since January 2020 in NSW with an average cost of $538 across the state.
Ms Organ said when it came to pets in rentals, no properties were advertised through Dowling as 'no pets' and she encouraged tenants to provide as much detail as possible when applying for a rental.
"We don't advertise any of our properties as no pets because I believe you should take all of your applications in and make a decision based on the whole application not just the fact that you've got a dog," she said.
"The more detailed of an application, it presents better to a landlord."
Raine and Horne Nelson Bay managing director Debra O'Neill said while she understood a property owner has the right to refuse pets in properties, it was a great market to consider.
"We encourage people to consider pet friendly because everybody's got a pet these days and they usually come with their own references anyway," she said.
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said no one should be forced to choose between their four-legged friend and having somewhere to live.
"These blanket bans on pets are causing professionals to look for work elsewhere, and frustrating businesses looking for staff. When we attract skilled staff to move here, they will want to bring their families and pets," she said.
Almost two thirds of Australian households have a pet one third of NSW residents live in rented properties. To provide a fairer chance for those with pets finding a home, the Minns Labor Government has proposed a pet request form process.
Currently, a landlord is able to decline a tenant's request for a pet for no specific reason with no timeframe.
Renters in NSW can now complete a simple pet request form, with owners required to make a decision within 21 days. If property owners choose to refuse a request, they will have to provide a reason to the renter.
While the form doesn't guarantee renters will be able to have a pet, it will make it easier to apply to have one. If the owner fails to respond, the pet request is automatically approved.
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns said Labor's plan will streamline the process and set a firm deadline for renters to have more certainty.
"It's clear the current rental system in NSW is far more complex than it needs to be, at a benefit to no one. At the core of our policies is a desire to make the stressful task of finding a new rental simpler."
Ms Washington added: "This sensible idea shifts the balance towards allowing pets, while still giving landlords the ability to reject unreasonable requests."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
