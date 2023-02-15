Fingal Bay Rugby League Club has started training on Wednesday nights at 6pm.
There's a bit of a buzz around the ladies league tag team after being promoted to A-grade for season 2023.
Recruitment is still going strong and last year's Newcastle player of the year, Grace O'Flaherty, is in full training. Coach Blaine is working with team to achieve full fitness before season kick off.
The men's team still require players however there's positive signs with coach Paul Dooley working hard behind the scenes.
The Bomboras have added some grunt up front with the return of quality front rower Tod Doro and representative hooker Liam Dooley. Tackling tyro Ben Schneider will also back up for another season. Also returning to the club is former first grade half back Drew Watkins, Lakes United full back Steve Whitehead and hard running centre Kane Chester from Raymond Terrace.
The club will hold a full trial for both teams against the Morpeth Bulls on April 1.
Nelson Bay Rugby Club was well represented at the Hamilton Rugby Sevens.
The Mick Curry Sevens attracted plenty of high profile teams and while the Bay were competitive, they didn't feature in the finals. The club has announced several new preseason games.
On March 18 the club will travel to the Central Coast to play the Ourimbah Razorbacks followed by a game against Maitland Rugby Club on March 25.
The Gropers have finalised their coaching line up. First grade coach Michael Wiringi, manager Stu Fielder. Second grade coach Zion Takarua, manager Anthony Workman. Third grade coach Sam Rocher, manager Greg Spake.
The club has also attracted several international players keen to play rugby in paradise including a former American gridiron player currently playing rugby in England, Kyheem Finlay.
Two quality players from New Zealand with a family connection to Zion, a fleet-footed outside back who was in the Hurricanes under-18 system and a tough back rower keen to make and impression in Australia are also on their way. Training continues at Strong Oval on Wednesday nights from 6pm.
In other Gropers news, Nelson Bay and Newcastle rep player Kate Holland has been selected as vice captain of Super W side the ACT Brumbies while Maya Stewart is back in blue for the Waratahs.
Port Stephens' cricket clubs had mixed results on a very Saturday.
In the first division game Port Stephens Pythons had Nelson Bay on the ropes. Despite a quickfire 37 runs from Bryce Causley the Pythons bowling attack sparked by Jason Everleigh who had terrific figures (4/27) including a hat-trick while Tyran Everleigh, Brock Hawley and Jeremy Kirk all took wickets.
The Pythons lost no wickets in the run chase. The Makos had a tight win over the Toronto Diggers 8/103 with Craig Pickette 3/18, Dave Connors 2/27 and Leonard Turnball 2/20 best with the ball. In reply, the Bay 4/103 Dave Connors was a man on a mission (74*), six fours and five sixes to pick up the competition points.
The Pythons division two had a solid win over West Wallsend Workers. The Pythons bats were on the money for Luke Cooper 65 of 34 balls, Luke Socha (55) and Dean mills (29), best with the ball was Shawn Davies (3/20) and Reece Montgomery (3/22).
Newcastle District Golf Association played round 4 of the first division pennant series.
Pacific Dunes Golf Club defeated Tanilba Bay 4.5 to 1.5. Winners for the Dunes; Rod Smylie, Nathan Monroe, Stuart Mclean, Scott Campbell with John Morley halving his match. Hawks Nest (5) defeated Shortland Waters (3), Waratah (6) defeated Muree Golf Club (2), Nelson Bay played Horizons at Horizons and won 6-0. Winners for the Bay; Shaun O'Malley, Lachlan Lawson Nick Matwijow, Will Semmens, Will and James Marshall.
