The Pythons lost no wickets in the run chase. The Makos had a tight win over the Toronto Diggers 8/103 with Craig Pickette 3/18, Dave Connors 2/27 and Leonard Turnball 2/20 best with the ball. In reply, the Bay 4/103 Dave Connors was a man on a mission (74*), six fours and five sixes to pick up the competition points.

