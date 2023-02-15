Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: What Fingal Bay Rugby League Club, Nelson Bay Rugby Club, Port Stephens Pythons and Nelson Bay cricket, Port Stephens golfers

By Peter Arnold
February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Nelson Bay and Newcastle representative player Kate Holland, pictured playing for the Hunter Wildfires in 2021, has been selected as vice captain of her Super W side, the ACT Brumbies.

Fingal Bay Rugby League Club has started training on Wednesday nights at 6pm.

