Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: What fish are biting in Port Stephens right now? All of 'em

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
February 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton visitor Wayne Heuston with a cracker Hawks Nest flathead which was released. Picture supplied.

Back to the mulloway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.