Back to the mulloway.
Last week I listed all the local hot spots, now for the best baits.
As mentioned, mulloway can be caught from the shallows inside the port way out to the deepest reefs.
The best baits depend, to a degree, on where you intend to fish.
Off the beaches worms, fresh fillets, squid and live bait will prove deadly.
Inside the port live baits are the preferred baits while out wide on the reefs mulloway will take just about anything including pilchards, live yellowtail and slimy mackerel, squid and fillets of fresh tailor.
The biggest decision that you need to make at this time of the year is what fish to target.
It seems that all the fish have arrived at the same time!
Snapper are going crackers around the islands, headlands and shallow reefs from Birubi to Broughton.
The whiting season is in full swing along the beaches along with tailor and salmon and the odd bream.
Inside the port it is all about cracking flathead taking soft plastics from Shoal Bay to Soldiers Point.
One thing continues to bother me - where have all the squid gone?
Good catches of squid are few and far between.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, a fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your tales and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com or the Examiner via portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
