Port Stephens adventurer, survival instructor and filmmaker Michael Atkinson is no stranger to extremes, putting his skills to the test and challenging himself beyond limits regularly.
But his latest feat may be his biggest undertaking yet.
Known as Outback Mike, the 45-year-old is one of 10 survivalists set to star in the first ever Australian version of the global hit series Alone.
The ultimate test of human will, participants must do their best to survive and self-document their respective adventures in total isolation, relying completely on themselves for food, water, shelter and warmth.
Alone Australia, coming soon to SBS and SBS on Demand, sees participants dropped in the remote wilds of Western Tasmania.
"I'm super stoked to be one of the 10 participants selected for Alone Australia," Atkinson said.
"I've grown up spending a lot of time out in the bush doing a lot of solo survival. It really is my passion.
"My experience from my last adventure is that you really do get in tune with the landscape, so to have the opportunity to stay in the one spot for a long time and just really tune into it... that will be amazing."
In 2021, Atkinson sailed from Townsville to Cape York in a hand-carved wooden dugout canoe, surviving at sea for 49 days.
Over approximately 1500 kilometres - much of it through croc-infested waters - Atkinson survived by fishing and living off the land. He documented this experience on his Outback Mike YouTube channel.
Prior to this expedition, Atkinson spent two weeks alone surviving the Western Australian outback and previously crossed a Saudi Arabian desert with his own camels.
Hi first film, Surviving the Outback, based on his Kimberley expedition, won multiple international film awards and was praised for its high quality video production.
Atkinson lives in Port Stephens with his wife, two children and chocolate labrador Ollie.
Prior to becoming a full-time filmmaker and adventurer, he was a pilot in the Australian Defence Force.
Taking on extreme challenges is a passion Atkinson has enjoyed since early childhood.
"From as far back as I can remember I have had this love affair with wild nature and a real enjoyment in achieving my set goals," he told the Examiner in 2021 before his dugout canoe expedition.
It was his passion for the extreme outdoors, photography and filming that led Atkinson to resign from the military and pursue his dream of setting and completing his own solo expeditions and filming them to share the experience with others.
Signing up to be a participant in Alone Australia was no leap for Atkinson.
Alone Australia is not your average survival series.
There are no camera crews, no gimmicks, and no help from the production team.
The 10 must stay alive using nothing but what's in their pack and what the habitat around them provides.
With zero information about the other participants, and no knowledge of how many still remain, participants push themselves for as long as they can.
Only when they reach their absolute personal or physical limits will they 'tap out', one by one, until only one survivalist remains. The last one standing winning $250,000.
Alone is a worldwide sensation with series in the US, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
SBS airs the original US version of Alone.
"The series has been an extraordinary hit with Australian audiences on SBS, becoming the most successful factual franchise in the history of SBS On Demand with more than 10 million hours consumed," the broadcaster said.
The other 2023 Alone Australia participants include Victorian school teacher Beck, 42; Tasmanian Army veteran Chris, 39; NSW wildlife and environment officer Duane, 35; NSW rewilding facilitator Gina, 52; South Australian farmhand and engineering student Jimmy, 22; ACT wildlife biologist Kate, 42; NSW veterinarian and bush regenerator Michael, 43; NSW hunting guide Peter, 31 and; Victorian planning and environmental manager Rob, 41.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
