When NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Dungog last week I went along to his press conference to ask him a question.
On behalf of readers of the Port Stephens Examiner, I wanted to know whether his government, if re-elected on March 25, would do what Premier Dan Andrews did in Victoria and commit to running regular state government advertising in regional newspapers like the one you're reading now.
Mr Perrottet was in Dungog to announce $1million worth of community projects, including $248,000 to help - ironically enough - a community radio station.
The Premier's response to my question, while vague, hinted that support of some sort could be forthcoming.
"This is something we are doing and looking to do more," he said. "In fact Bronnie Taylor, the Deputy Leader of the Nationals party, regularly raises this with me and the Deputy Premier. In fact, I was in a meeting probably two weeks ago where this issue was raised and the assurance that we received from the department is that we're doing just that [increasing advertising in regional newspapers]."
I pressed further. Will you commit to weekly advertising?
"What I'll commit to is giving you the changes that we've made to ensure regional press is given further government advertising across the board," Mr Perrottet replied. "That's what Bronnie Taylor has raised and the commitment I have seen by the department is that they are doing just that."
Whether any support is forthcoming and whether it goes far enough remains to be seen but there was at least some acknowledgement in his response that newspapers provide regional communities with a service that matters to not just those who read their local paper, but those who need the local paper to get their message across.
As our front page this week makes clear, the Port Stephens Examiner is not the only newspaper in regional NSW that is struggling and in desperate need of meaningful support from all levels of government.
When our publisher ACM told us on December 1, 2022, that the Examiner - which has served this community for 129 years - would be closing in a matter of weeks, lobbying by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and renewed support from Port Stephens Council and the wider community secured a reprieve until March.
Sadly, it appears increasingly unlikely that the paper will be around to celebrate its 130th birthday.
Like Mr Perrottet's vague assurances, there's been nothing in the way of concrete commitments from Labor leader Chris Minns either.
It's pretty grim to think that more communities like ours could be left without a voice, without a champion for transparency and a chronicle of their rich histories.
As the proud editor of this newspaper, I'm gutted that we might soon stop printing. But I'm also proud that we and other newspapers in the ACM network are fighting every day for local news.
This week, from the front page of our papers, we're doing that by asking Mr Perrottet and Mr Minns if they care enough about local communities in NSW to have our state government buy a full-page ad every week in every regional newspaper - papers like the Examiner that are telling local stories and employing local people like me.
We're also asking them to reverse the 2020 legislative changes that allowed councils to remove or reduce their regular notices in local newspapers about development applications and other council activities - something Port Stephens Council resumed doing in December.
As a business, we're not asking for grants or other handouts. We're asking the next state government to steer some of its massive advertising budget away from the algorithms of foreign-owned digital giants to supporting us, our loyal readers and local advertisers and the community we serve.
