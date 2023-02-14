It was the same Raymond Terrace cricketers but in a brand new kit that walked out onto pitches on Saturday for the Maitland district association's reconciliation round.
All clubs wore specially designed Indigenous jerseys for the round, with six Raymond Terrace teams pulling on shirts of green and gold featuring boomerangs, bats and other symbols significant to the town.
The design was created by former Terrace cricketer and Worimi man Shannon Ping.
Jacki Adams from JLA Conveyancing sponsored the round, buying all the shirts for the club.
Raymond Terrace club president Matt Holstein said a majority of the players have bought their shirts, with that money to now go towards efforts to encourage more Indigenous people, in particular youths, to get involved in the game.
The aims of the reconciliation round align with the club's plan to be more community focused and encourage more community participation in the club.
"We have a number of Indigenous players in the club and we know Raymond Terrace has a high Indigenous population, which is why we really wanted to get behind the reconciliation round," Holstein said.
"Long-term, we're looking at how else we can represent our Indigenous community throughout the entire season and forming a partnership with a local Indigenous group to support each other."
Raymond Terrace's second and third grade teams got up over Western Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs respectively while first and fourth grade went down to Kurri Weston Mulbring.
Now in the back end of the season, with just two to three weekends left of regular play, the Terrace's second and third grade teams look bound for semi finals.
A highlight in the Terrace's first grade loss was skipper Daniel Upward's ton.
Batting first, the Terrace posted 9/220 thanks in no small part to Upward's magnificent 105 not out. His innings off 130 balls included 12 fours and four sixes.
He was well supported by Luke Thomas who made 63 of just 66 balls. Tom Callan with 13 not out, was the only other Lions batter to reach double figures.
Elliot Maher had the best bowling return taking 4-36, Sam Dalibozek finished with 2-52 and Steven Abel a super-economical 2-18 off his 10.
Dalbiozek was outstanding with the bat with his 86 not out off 63 balls including seven fours and seven sixes.
Lachlan Vassella made 43 and Liam Neild 30 as the Warriors made 5/222 to reach their target in the 43rd over.
Tom Callan was tremendous for the Lions taking 4-34.
This Saturday, February 18, the Terrace's second and third grade plus under-16 teams will play at home, King Park Sporting Complex, for Old Boys Day. The action gets underway at 12pm.
First grade and fourth grade are away to Northern Suburbs in Lorn and Bolwarra.
The club will hold its presentation night at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club on April 29.
Tickets, $25 per person, are available for purchase now from Holstein. Phone 0438 183 473.
