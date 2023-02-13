Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter Water showering region with love this Valentine's Day as 2023 Love Water grants open

Updated February 14 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:25am
Dudley Public School principal Chad Tsakissiris with students and Hunter Waters Carla McEntyre. The school received a Love Water grant in 2022. Picture supplied.

Hunter Water showered the region with love on Valentine's Day on Tuesday by opening up its annual Love Water grants.

