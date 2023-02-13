Hunter Water showered the region with love on Valentine's Day on Tuesday by opening up its annual Love Water grants.
A total of $100,000 is open to Lower Hunter community groups, small businesses and organisations.
"Whether that's through the installation of water tanks, community garden projects or irrigation systems like we've seen in the past, our grants program is here to support the community to make smart water choices," Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary said.
"We know how much our community loves and values water. We've seen that in recent years through drought, as well as during persistent rain. No matter the climate, a Love Water Grant project is an opportunity to conserve our most precious resource for future generations."
Applicants can apply for a one-off grant of up to $10,000 to support initiatives that promote water conservation, sustainability and innovation.
Dudley Public School received almost $6000 last year for its sustainability project, which allowed the school to connect a rainwater tank and install wicking beds to improve the water efficiency of its gardens.
The project also included a water-themed mural completed by a local Indigenous artist to enhance the school's community spirit and connectedness with Indigenous culture.
Applications are open until midnight on Tuesday, March 14. Apply online at hunterwater.com.au/grants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.