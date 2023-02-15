February 18: President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment.
February 18: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The all new Port Stephens Produce Market will feature fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, freshly caught fish, gourmet produce and butchers.
February 19: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's market features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment.
February 19: Fly Point Park. Time: 9am-3pm
Find second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes.
February 24: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
An outdoor market where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers. Held the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
February 24: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated market from the same crew behind the Fingal Twilight Markets. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food, cold drinks and live local music. There is a playground and skate park nearby.
February 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan and handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets.
