What's on: Whether it's homegoods or fresh produce you're after, find it at a Port Stephens market

February 16 2023 - 10:30am
The Port Stephens Produce Market will run in Raymond Terrace on the first and third Saturday of the month starting from February 18. This new market has been created by the duo behind Homegrown Markets.

Tanilba Bay Markets

February 18: President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm

