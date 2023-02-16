February 17, 18 and 19: Maitland Showground. Cost: Under 5 free, kids 5-15 $10, seniors and concession $15, adults $20, family $50
This year's show will feature all the favourites including rodeo, fireworks, homecraft and horticultural displays, cattle clinic, woodchopping, animal nursery, livestock exhibits and bigger and better-than-ever grand parade.
February 17: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. The final event in this Port Stephens Council summer event series.
February 18: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. The final event in this Port Stephens Council summer event series.
February 19: Anna Bay Tavern. Time: 12pm-5pm.
A family-friendly afternoon of pig racing raising money for Country Hope, a charity for country children diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Racing will begin at 1pm and wrap up about 5pm. There will also be auctions, raffles, kids lucky dips and prizes plus live music entertainment.
February 25-26: 2 Coweambah Way, Tanilba Bay. Time: 12pm-4pm. Cost: Free but bookings essential
Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre is hosting a free two day adult Indigenous art and cultural canvas workshop, facilitated by Worimi artist Jason Russell from Koori Colours Art Gallery. Contact the neighbourhood centre on (02) 4984 6220 or clare@tomareenc.org.au to book a spot.
February 27-March 1: Birubi Beach.
Port Stephens will provide a perfect destination for the 2023 Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro.
