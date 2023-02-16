Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens and surrounds

February 16 2023 - 1:00pm
From rides, food, competitions, showbags and produce, there will be plenty on offer at the Maitland Show running February 17, 18 and 19.

Maitland Show

February 17, 18 and 19: Maitland Showground. Cost: Under 5 free, kids 5-15 $10, seniors and concession $15, adults $20, family $50

