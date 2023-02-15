Tilligerry Football Club will launch its own women's world cup in March thanks to funding from the NSW Football Legacy Fund.
Capitalising on the hype for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, being hosted in Australia and New Zealand in July and August, the Mallabula-based club will run a fun and friendly six-a-side tournament to encourage female participation in grassroots football.
Tilligerry FC president Katerina Vuletic said the $9700 NSW Football Legacy Fund grant the club had received was "amazing".
"It allows us to launch the Tilligerry World Cup and put the spotlight on football in our community," she said.
"We hope our world cup will attract teams from across the region.
"I encourage clubs from Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Hunter Valley and the Mid North Coast to get involved."
The Saturday, March 18 world cup tournament is open to under-7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 girls and all age women teams. All experience and skill levels are welcome.
Registrations are open now, with the cost to enter a team ranging from $50 to $100.
Spaces in each age group are limited. Interested players and teams are asked to get their registrations in quickly.
To add to the world cup flavour, when registering teams can select which country they would like to represent.
Improvements to the Mallabula Sports Complex football fields and clubhouse, including painting the gates and fences, ahead of the mini world cup tournament is already underway.
The grant Tilligerry FC has received will go towards the purchase of balls, bibs and new goals for the mini world cup tournament.
It will also be used to provide free childcare for women on the day, a move that is aimed at making the tournament more accessible to women.
"We hope this will reduce barriers for mums who want to get involved," Vuletic said.
"The more women playing football, even if just for one weekend, is great for our club and community. This might rekindle a love for football and bring more mums back to playing regularly."
The driving force behind Tilligerry FC's world cup is female participation officer Eustacia Moores.
"We are so grateful for the time and effort Eustacia put in to secure this grant. Her dedication to our club has made a significant impact," Vuletic said.
Find the tournament's online registration link on the Tilligerry FC Facebook page.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
