Direct Newcastle to Cairns flights return in 2023, Jetstar confirms

February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
The airport said Cairns was "the first of many direct routes Newcastle Airport hopes to announce in 2023, with more exciting destinations on the horizon".

DIRECT flights between the Hunter and tropical north Queensland will resume in June, Jetstar has confirmed.

