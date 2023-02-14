DIRECT flights between the Hunter and tropical north Queensland will resume in June, Jetstar has confirmed.
The low-cost airline on Tuesday said the seasonal route between Williamtown and Cairns will run from June 24 to October 28.
The flights run three times a week during the seasonal window, with an Airbus A320 ferrying a total of almost 6000 passengers between the two cities in what the airline promotes as a tourism boost to both ends of the route.
The route began operating in June 2021 in partnership with the two cities' airports.
Jetstar said it continued to draw strong demand.
"We saw strong demand in both directions when the route was first launched in 2021 and we expect it will be more popular than ever this year, with one-way fares starting from $119," chief customer officer Alan McIntyre said.
Newcastle Airport said return flights are scheduled on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Northbound trips will leave Williamtown at 3.35pm, landing in Cairns at 6.25pm, while the return route departs Queensland at 12.15pm and lands back in the Hunter at 2.55pm.
Newcastle Airport chief executive officer Dr Peter Cock said the third season of the direct service was one he expected customers would appreciate, and was confident it could become a permanent seasonal fixture or even year-round option for Hunter travellers.
"Not only does the direct connection offer ease and convenience, but a flight time of only two hours and 45 minutes means the popular destination is more accessible than ever," Dr Cock said.
"It also provides an exciting boost for tourism for both cities, the benefits of which cannot be underestimated after the challenges of the past three years."
