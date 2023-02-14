Avenue of the Allies in Tanilba Bay has been earmarked for an upgrade.
Port Stephens Council will receive $787,831 from the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program to upgrade the road that has long been dogged by pothole and drainage complaints.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the grant would enable the council to "accelerate repairs and maintenance work to bring local roads up to scratch".
It comes a week after the council received $1,333,225 from the same state government program to carry out repairs to roads right across the area.
Greg Kable, the council's facilities and services group manager, told the Examiner that the council was reviewing its maintenance schedule to "prioritise" where the $1.3m will be spent to make sure "we direct it to the areas of most need".
