When Megan Hetherington took her two year-old daughter to the ER on January 9 with a black eye and a lump on her face, the last thing she thought it could be was cancer.
"I thought she was teething as to why she was off her food and her black eye - I honestly thought her brother had thrown something at her," the Raymond Terrace single mum of three said.
After numerous tests of poking and prodding, her "sweet, sassy princess" Adelyn 'Addie' Rockwell, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma on January 12.
"It was never ever a thought that it would be cancer when I came to hospital. I was thinking that she had an abscess or something like, but to be told it's high risk neuroblastoma... it's not what I thought my year was going to be," Ms Hetherington said.
Over the next 18 months to two years Addie will undergo chemotherapy to fight a tumor in her stomach that has spread and wrapped around her spine.
"She's also got several [tumors] in her jaw and her brain... I had no idea that all this was going on inside her. It was just complete shock when I found out," Ms Hetherington said.
She said throughout chemo, Addie would continue to have tests to see how she's responding to treatment.
"She will have another bone marrow aspiration and an MRI in the next week and over the course of treatment depending on how she responds doctors will consider surgery, chemo radiation, bone marrow transplant - and they're all at Randwick Children's Hospital," she said.
Taking on the fulltime caring position of Addie, Ms Hetherington had to step away from her employment as a carer with Access Ability.
To help relieve some of the financial pressures that she will face in the coming years, her Sass Dance Fitness family has rallied behind her.
Following the heart-breaking news of her clients, Sass Dance Fitness Raymond Terrace owner Belinda Mikaelian knew she had to help in some way.
"Megan was attending our class with her daughter and then they stopped coming. Everyone's a bit like family so we all check in on each other and when I heard the news I contacted Megan to check I wasn't over stepping," she said.
Ms Mikaelian was overwhelmed with the response of those willing to help and between Sass Dance Fitness instructors Melinda Murdock and Shane Scaysbrook, close friends Kathy Johnson, Liv Johnson and Damo Nicholls, 'Addie's Angels' were formed.
"Each of us brought ideas to the table and we formed a group to organise fundraising," Ms Mikaelian said.
"And why? Because as a mum myself I would really hope that if things got sticky for me, there'd be people behind us," she said.
Close friend Damo Nicholls said Ms Hetherington was a carer for him in her previous job, and he wanted to give back.
"It definitely feels good to be able to support Megan and get behind her because she was my carer and support worker at one stage and now she's had to give up work to be with Addie," he said.
"Cancer is sad for any age but when it's two, like it's not fair and you get in the hospital and she's got tubes all hooked up... so it's been a pleasure to try and make things a bit easier for the family," Kathy Johnson added.
Addie's Angels have organised a Hawaiian themed Dance Fitness fundraising event for Sunday, March 19 at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
They will also host a Family Fun Day at Lakeside Tavern on Saturday, April 23.
There are currently donation tins at the Tavern and also a Facebook page: 'For Adelyn' selling donations from business and crafters, with all proceeds going to Addie's family.
Ms Mikaelian hoped to see the Raymond Terrace and surrounding community come and support one of their own.
"We just need to make sure that people come through the door. It's all good to have all the prizes and everything ready to go, but if we don't have the people come through the door... we really need the community," she said.
Ms Hetherington said she was still in shock with all the support that she has been receiving and was very grateful to her friends.
"It has completely blown me away. You don't expect your two year-old daughter to be diagnosed with cancer, but then to know that these lovely people... for them all to rally behind us it honestly makes the whole situation a little less sh*tty," she said.
You can follow Addie's journey through the Facebook page Miss Adelyn's Neuroblastoma Journey.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
