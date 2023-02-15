Clayton-Brown, who was seeded to start in the round of 64, was third in his heat behind former CT surfer Josh Kerr. Connor Lyons came out on top with 12.97, to edge out Kerr (12.5). Clayton-Brown (9.94) finished with his best score, a 5.47, but it wasn't enough to catch Kerr. Axel Curotta (8.83) was fourth.