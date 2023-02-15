Keep an eye in the sky this Thursday morning as a F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct a handling display practice near the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area at 10.15am.
In a designated airspace from the RAAF Base Williamtown, the air craft will be able to be seen from the northern of Port Stephens.
Residents living in the area will be treated to a flying display that has been developed for upcoming air shows.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All display practice activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines, a conduct of Defence flying activities.
Participating aircraft will operate with a view to minimising the impact on the local communities.
The flying activity schedule is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control, weather and other aviation considerations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.