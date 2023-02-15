Port Stephens Examiner
F-35A Lightning II aircraft to conduct practice run over Hawks Nest

Updated February 16 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:26am
An F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct a handling display practice near the Hawks Nest on Thursday morning. Picture supplied by Defence

Keep an eye in the sky this Thursday morning as a F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to conduct a handling display practice near the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area at 10.15am.

