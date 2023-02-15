Port Stephens Examiner
Tanilba Bay man accused of child grooming: police arrest 47-year-old at Port Stephens alleging he tried to organise a sexual meet up with mother and daughter

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:02am
A PORT Stephens man accused of trying to organise a sexual meet-up with a woman and her daughter, aged under 10, has been charged after an investigation into online grooming in the Hunter.

