Oceanscapes, marine life and varying shades of blue will fill the Artisan Collective Port Stephens gallery in March.
Showing in The Alcove of the d'Albora Marina-based gallery in Nelson Bay from March 2 to March 31 will be the work of artists William Dodd and Jo Bell.
Dodd is a contemporary seascape artist with a passion to capture the power, colour, and romance of the ocean in oil paintings.
Growing up and once again living in Nelson Bay and being surrounded by the ocean has given Dodd and his family a love of the ocean.
The beaches, waves and beauty of the Australian coastline never ceases to inspire Dodd to paint the perfect seascape.
"Painting the ocean takes a lifetime to master," he said. "It won't sit still, the light penetrates and reflects as colours blend and change with distance and depth."
Dodd is a self-taught artist with an impressionist style incorporating impasto brush strokes.
Unspoiled beaches, outer reefs and the rugged coastlines give him the opportunity to create both traditional and contemporary styles.
All of Dodd's work is available as original oil paintings, commissioned works and limited edition prints.
Marine life artist Bell is from Sydney's Northern Beaches.
Bell is inspired by the ocean and its marine life and shares her passion through her artwork.
Her aim is not only to create beautiful art but to raise awareness, educate and inspire others to protect the ocean and its marine life.
A percentage of all of Bell's sold works is donated to the Organisation for the Research and Rescue of Cetaceans in Australia (ORRCA), which is close to her heart.
Bell's originals and prints is available at the collective gallery throughout March.
