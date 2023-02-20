Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hunter Region Branch of Renew forms in Port Stephens to spread sustainability

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renew Hunter Region Branch members Tim and Ewa Meyer launching the group at the Sustainable Futures festival in September 2022. Photo supplied

From solar panels to knowing how to insulate your home with the right blinds, a group of volunteers with a passion for sustainability have formed to help Port Stephens become more eco-friendly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.