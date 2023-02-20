From solar panels to knowing how to insulate your home with the right blinds, a group of volunteers with a passion for sustainability have formed to help Port Stephens become more eco-friendly.
Renew, formerly known as the Alternative Technology Association, is a national sustainability non-profit organisation which now has a Hunter Region branch based right in the Port.
Hunter Region Branch of Renew convener Ewa Meyer says the group's role is to try and involve people in the Port to learn more about living sustainably and provide information on small changes they can make to their homes.
"We've got someone who does renovations with healthy materials so they can provide advice on retrofitting your home to be more energy efficient," she said.
"We also discuss ways you can save on bills, things like putting in curtains or blinds that are the right type and we've got members who are knowledgeable about the latest in solar panels and battery storage vehicles."
Ms Meyer said there was a need for the Hunter branch, following a gap in people accessing current eco-friendly innovations.
"There aren't many renew branches in regional areas like ours, even in Newcastle. So we're finding we're kind of getting a little bit left behind in the technology happening," she said.
"We've got a lot of catching up to do in Port Stephens where there's so much potential here and so much interest as well."
Ms Meyer said the branch are ready to offer expert advice and help people learn more about living sustainably for the greater good.
"If you're renovating your home for instance, you want to be able to renovate with healthy materials," she said.
"Whether it's paint that hasn't got VOC's or using a certain timber, you're kind of saving the planet and you're actually saving money for yourself in energy efficiency by doing some of these things."
While some people may be looking to build an eco-friendly home from scratch, Ms Meyer said majority would be looking at retrofitting.
"Most of us have an existing house, so you need to look at retrofitting. A lot of people are putting solar panels on their roof and once we start getting more electric vehicles owned by people, there will be ways in which people will be able to use their electric vehicle almost like a giant battery to run their home," she said.
She said making small changes could lead to a bigger, different outcome and hoped to empower individuals to believe they could.
"I definitely think that everyone has a contribution. We're all very quick to sort of find someone to blame but as a collective we can do something and I think that's an area where our group is hoping to make a difference."
The branch is hosting its first meeting with national president Dick Clarke as a special guest speaker at the Raymond Terrace Community Hall in Boomerang Park on Wednesday, February 22 at 5.30pm.
"Everyone is welcome - we'd love to see you there," Ms Meyer said.
