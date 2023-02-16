Port Stephens Examiner
Stockton Bridge to close most lanes during February 2023 resurfacing work

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:23am
Why Stockton Bridge might slow down drivers this weekend

NEWCASTLE Harbour's northern arm will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the weekend as Stockton bridge traffic slows to a trickle for resurfacing work.

