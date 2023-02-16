Why Stockton Bridge might slow down drivers this weekend

NEWCASTLE Harbour's northern arm will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the weekend as Stockton bridge traffic slows to a trickle for resurfacing work.
Residents in Fern Bay, Stockton and Fullerton Cove have been warned to expect delays beginning on Friday night as the crossing to Kooragang Island threatens to become a bottleneck.
Transport for NSW has confirmed the bridge will be closed from 6pm on Friday, February 17, as part of the works. It is scheduled to reopen from 6am on Monday, weather permitting.
The southbound lanes will close completely, with traffic shifting into the northbound lanes. A single lane will operate in each direction, with a reduced 60km/h speed limit in place for safety as work continues.
Transport authorities are urging drivers to allow for extra travel time, to drive to the conditions and to follow all directions while the speed limit and road conditions are altered.
Traffic controllers will be on scene.
Oversized and heavy vehicles will be diverted onto Cabbage Tree Road for the duration of the bridge surface's upgrade.
