House of the week: 8 Seaview Crescent, Salamander Bay

8 Seaview Crescent, Salamander Bay
Lawn, palm trees, sand and sea: this is the ultimate beach backyard.
Situated in a highly coveted and prestigious waterfront pocket is this incredible opportunity to secure a prime piece of real estate that is extremely hard to come by.
With endless views straight across the Port Stephens waterways and through the iconic headlands, the idealised coastal lifestyle awaits new owners to give this well-loved home a fresh start.
The three-bedroom cottage on a deep 828sqm block features expansive kitchen, living and dining with a wall of glass to capture that ocean panorama and flood the interior with natural light and warmth.
The spacious master bedroom, with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, also enjoys magnificent ocean vistas, as does the covered alfresco deck, which is just steps from the beach, and the upstairs rumpus room.
There is also a granny flat with bathroom, living area, storage and air-conditioning, a double garage and plenty of room for the boat, caravan and jet ski.
A stroll from renowned Bannisters, the location doesn't get any better than this.
