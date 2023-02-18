Port Stephens Examiner
Man dies after being pulled from water at secluded Wreck Beach in Shoal Bay

Updated February 18 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 7:46pm
Police recovered the body of a man believed to be aged in his 50s from the water at Wreck Beach in Shoal Bay on Saturday morning (February 18).

A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a secluded Port Stephens beach.

