A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a secluded Port Stephens beach.
About 7.40am on Saturday, February 18, police were called to Wreck Beach near Shoal Bay to investigate reports that a man had not returned home after going for a surf.
Wreck Beach is secluded and can only be accessed by water or a long walk in from the car park.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers located the body of man, believed to be aged in his 50s, in the surf.
Police have commenced an investigation and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
More to come.
