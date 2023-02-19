Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Future

Port Stephens students get head start with $40,000 of academic scholarships awarded

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Ryan Palmer with the 20 Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships recipients at The Greenhouse in Medowie on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Picture supplied by Port Stephens Council

Twenty passionate Port Stephens students have received a head start to their 2023 studies after being named a recipient of a Mayoral Academic Scholarship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.