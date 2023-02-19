Twenty passionate Port Stephens students have received a head start to their 2023 studies after being named a recipient of a Mayoral Academic Scholarship.
Mayor Ryan Palmer and councillors joined representatives from 16 local businesses in Medowie on Thursday, February 16 to present a total of $40,000 in scholarships.
Each student has received $2000 to put towards their first year of tertiary education to help them achieve their career aspirations.
Cr Palmer said he was impressed by the range of fields being studied by the 20 young students including mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, data science, science, medicine, nutrition, biology, business, law and education.
"This is an opportunity to thank our future leaders for their persistence and hard work during a particularly stressful time completing their HSC," he said.
"The $2000 can be used to buy a computer or laptop or maybe pay for accommodation or moving costs."
Among the scholarship recipients were some of the Port's highest HSC achievers in 2022 including Tomaree High School dux Cooper Lack, St Philip's Christian College - Salamander Bay dux Alannah Horne and Irrawang High School dux Selman Hassan.
Miss Horne, who is pursuing a career in medical science, has also received one of University of Newcastle's 25 Ma and Morley scholarships for 2023.
This year's scholarship sponsors were: Ampcontrol, BAE Systems Australia, Business Port Stephens, Club Lemon Tree (two scholarships), Destination Port Stephens, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport (two scholarships), Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling (two scholarships), Soldiers Point Bowling Club, The Wests Group (two scholarships), Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.
"I want to thank all of the sponsors for supporting the future leaders of Port Stephens and for giving the students an opportunity to grow their network and connect with local leaders in their own time - invaluable for both business and students," Cr Palmer said.
"These scholarships wouldn't happen without the investment of local business.
"Many of our sponsors have been involved with the Mayoral Academic Scholarships program for many years with some providing funding for two scholarships."
The 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship recipients are
Callan Astin | Ampcontrol
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours) / Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering (Honours)
Selman Hassan | BAE Systems Australia
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Aerospace Systems Engineering (Honours)
Levi Brown | Business Port Stephens
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Data Science / Bachelor of Computer Science
Alannah Horne | Club Lemon Tree
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine (Joint Medical Program)
Tonaya Hyland | Club Lemon Tree
University of New South Wales - Bachelor of Science - Vision Science
Holly Kennedy | Destination Port Stephens
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Nutrition & Dietetics (Honours)
Cooper Lack | Hunter Land
University of Sydney - Bachelor of Veterinary Biology and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Olivia Squires | Hunter Readymixed Concrete
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Primary Education
Jessiah Barnes | McDonald Jones
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Design (Architecture)
Liliana Seehusen | MOJO Homes
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Education (Primary)
Jackson Warburton | Newcastle Airport
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Business / Bachelor of Laws (Honours)
Alexander Hankin | Newcastle Airport
Macquarie University - Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Security Studies
Sophie Bennett | Raymond Terrace Bowling Club
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Social Work (Honours)
Mabel Bradbery | Salamander Bay Recycling
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
Samuel Harrop | Salamander Bay Recycling
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Medical Engineering (Honours)
Gabrielle Lewis | Soldiers Point Bowling Club
University of New South Wales - Bachelor of Biotechnology (Honours)
Isaac Lyon | The Wests Group
Australian National University - Bachelor of Actuarial Studies / Environment & Sustainability
Ebony Newton | The Wests Group
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Science (combined)
William Clark | Tomago Aluminium
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Honours)
Georgia Sloane | Weathertex
University of Newcastle - Bachelor of Science
