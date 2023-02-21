The Raymond Terrace Magpies are in expansion mode with the rugby league club set to field four teams this season.
A new Magpies team will play in the A-grade ladies tackle competition.
Additionally, the club has secured the services of representative coach Russell Grigg who will be hands on across the Magpies grades as the skill and fitness coordinator.
The ladies league tag team, formerly the Ravens and now under the Magpies banner, will be in action again with Paul Marquet and Jarrod Ashpole mentoring the side.
The club plans to field teams two in the men's competition with one in the northern conference and a possible elevation of the premiership-winning C-grade team to B-grade.
Coaching staff have be selected with James Ross, Mathew Shields and Luke Handsaker bringing plenty of experience to the role. The committee once again has Brooke Roach at the helm, Rhonda Roach as secretary and Shanae Handsaker as treasurer.
Club stalwarts Rodney Way and Craig Murray are also on board.
The Magpies also have Lakeside Tavern back as its major sponsor.
Raymond Terrace Roosters junior rugby league club have reported large numbers of boys and girls keen to link with this very successful club, and are on track to repeat last year's great figures of 450 players and 32 teams spread across under-6 to under-18s.
The club has also decided to recruit local girls for their tackle teams with club vice president Hilary Imber reporting that the Roosters are keen to field an under-13 squad, to be coached by Skye Dendle, two under-15 teams to be coached by Hilary and Matt Jeffery, while senior club president Brooke Roach will mentor the under-17 team.
The club have about 90 registered girls on their books and hope to bolster that number for the tackle squads.
Port Stephens cricketers braved steamy and very hot conditions on Saturday. Despite the heat, batsman and bowlers produced some fine performances.
Nelson Bay traveled to Warners Bay to produce a solid win 10/109. Joseph Clark posted a classy 49 runs. A quickfire 16, including two sixes, by Bryce Causley plus a fine bowling spell from Bryce limited Warners Bay 10/76. With the excellent figures of 5-19, Shane Fogg was on target 4-19.
In division one, the Port Stephens Pythons 10/138 had a narrow loss to Rogue Scholars 9/140. For the Pythons, best with the bat was Blake Simpson, 38, Jeremy Kirk, 29, and Tyran Everleigh, 23. Kirk showed his all rounder qualities taking 3-21, aided by Jarrod Moxey 2-20.
The Pythons division two team 6/130 won a tight battle against Kotara 8/129. Pythons opener Jackson Rushford kickstarted the Pythons with a well compiled 53 of 42 balls. Luke Socha scored 46 in quick time while the bowling honours were shared by Luke Cooper, 2-19, Jeremy Rushford, 2-25, and Reece Montgomery, 2-30.
Newcastle District Golf Association's A-grade pennant season is close across the three divisions with two rounds remaining.
Division three front runners, Pacific Dunes Golf Club, posted a strong win over Tanilba Bay 5.5 to .05. Winners for the Dunes was Rod Smiley, Nathan Munro, Col Pears, John Morley and Peter Gardiner with Peter Beard squaring his match with Mick Dellar.
Nelson Bay Golf Club continued on their winning way with 6-0 win over Horizons. Winners for the Bay were Shaun O'Malley, Lachlan Lawson, Nick Matwijow, Jamie O'Connor, Will Marshall and Will Semmens.
In other results, Waratah defeated Muree. Muree stalwart John Sullivan hit the perfect shot on the 9th hole with a hole in one.
First division favourites Toronto were too strong for Merewether 6.5 to 1.5.
Charlestown were 5.5 against Belmont 2.5, while Hawks Nest defeated Shortland Waters to wrap up round five.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.