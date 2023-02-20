Port Stephens Examiner
Something Fishy: Nothing surprises me anymore

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
February 21 2023 - 7:00am
Fingal Bay champ Ray Grech with some cracker snapper.

In a week or so dominated by flat sea and strong north east wind there has been little fishing activity.

