Something Fishy: Nothing surprises me anymore

In a week or so dominated by flat sea and strong north east wind there has been little fishing activity.
Fingal Bay champion Ray Grech launched his tinny off Kiddies Corner earlier in the week and battled with the windy conditions until he found a protected corner on Fingal Island in 5 metres of water over the sand.
Tossing a floating fillet of yellowtail in the calm water, Ray settled back to relax, not expecting much to happen.
Whammo!
Big snapper moved in resulting in a couple of thumpers to 3kg.
Another report from Rocky Point of teraglin, emperor and pearl perch in excellent numbers.
Fish that are more common further north.
Nothing surprises me any more.
Stockton Beach is holding good whiting and a few cracker bream.
Savage worms are the preferred bait and can be caught around low tide.
Concerning to hear that pipis are few and far between, although there is a mass of little ones in the wash.
Can you recall when pipis were so thick that you could drive for kilometres along the beach and pipis would come to the surface?
Can anyone tell me where the squid have gone?
No good catches to report for ages.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, a fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
