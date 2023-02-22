You'll often find Dylan Eyb working in the fresh produce section at Coles Salamander Bay but on Saturday, February 25 he will swap work for play as he heads to Sydney for the 45th annual Mardi Gras.
Sporting a colourful Coles outfit splashed with sequins and a red cape, Mr Eyb will be standing loud and proud on the Mardi Gras Parade Coles float as part of the WorldPride celebrations.
The Newcastle Pride representative was selected among 80 other regional Coles team members across Australia who have a connection to the Pride community.
"I've worked at Coles for about six years and I've always loved it here, this has been my only job," he said.
Mr Eyb said this year will mark his first ever Mardi Gras and he wasn't sure what to expect.
"I've been told you go into it thinking what to expect and it's way beyond what you think, so it will probably exceed my expectations. The whole atmosphere is going to be bizarre the whole day," he said.
He said he was looking forward to being in the march and among the atmosphere. He will be joined by his partner Te'ra who is also a Pride representative for the region.
"We met working at Coles and have been together for four years. I'm excited to take part in the celebrations together," he said.
Mr Eyb said Coles' theme for 2023 is 'Everyone's Welcome at Our Table'.
"It's just about including everybody no matter what. No one wants to come to work feeling left out and isolated," he said.
"Coles definitely make an effort to support diversity in their work force and it makes you want to go to work," he said.
Sydney WorldPride, the first WorldPride festival ever held in the Southern Hemisphere, kicked off on February 17.
Taking place over 17 days with over 300 free and ticketed events taking place across Sydney, 500,000 participants are expected to take part, including an estimated 78,000 visitors.
The main parade on Saturday will take place from 6pm until 11pm and will be streamed online and on TV.
