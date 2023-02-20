Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Tanilba Bay sailing club to host catamaran Big Boat Regatta

Updated February 21 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club will host the Big Boat Catamaran Regatta on February 25 and 26. Off the beach catamarans from 4.9 to 6m will sail.

Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club is gearing up to host another catamaran sailing carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.