Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club is gearing up to host another catamaran sailing carnival.
Following on from the successful Maricat National Championships held in Tanilba Bay on February 11-12, the sailing club is now gearing up for its annual Big Boat Regatta.
Up to 30 large off the beach catamarans from 4.9 to 6 metres in length are expected to take part in the regatta in Tanilba Bay on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.
"We have a good fleet of catamarans here in Tanilba Bay, with up to 15 boats sailing regularly, so it's a really strong sailing culture and the perfect spot to hold a regatta," Mark Chapman, a member of the Tanilba Bay club, said.
Competitors from across the state are expected to compete, with a big contingent hailing from the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Great Lakes and Sydney.
"We are expecting up to 30 competitive boats to line up for starters' orders, and we're aiming to have up to four races each day, as long as the weather holds," Chapman said.
Various catamaran classes will be represented including Hobies, Taipans, Tornadoes, Vipers, and the high-calibre racing 18 footers (F18s).
There will be separate divisions for single sail (cat rigged) and two sails (sloop), as well as one and two crew members. Many of the boats and all the F18s will be carrying spinnakers.
The action can be seen from Peace Park on the Tanilba Bay foreshore from 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
Chapman said the community seemed to embrace the Maricats on the water at the start of the month when the club hosted the national titles.
"The locals took plenty of photographs of the colourful sails. A fair bit of the course was visible from along the shore, so that was good," he said.
Twenty boats started in the championship, competing in four races on the Saturday and three on the Sunday.
Good winds meant a full weekend of sailing, which Chapman said sailors "totally enjoyed".
"The sailors like to get four races in on the first day because that constitutes a series for the national title. Also they can drop their worst result," he said. "Plus if there is no wind or too much on the Sunday, it is not a total loss. The maris said they would like to come back soon."
