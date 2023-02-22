Birubi Beach will turn into surf central from Monday for the Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro.
Among the 150 surfers expected to compete in the three-day WSL qualifying series event will be some of the Port's best - Jimmi Hill, Josh Stretton, Mikey Clayton-Brown and Jasmine Sampson.
Hill, 15, from Anna Bay, will head into the Pro off the back of a third place final finish in the Burton Automotive Surfest Wildcard Trials.
The trials were held in small conditions fanned by north-east winds on Saturday, February 18 at Birubi Beach.
Hill, Taj Turner (Anna Bay) and Noah Bartlett were best for Port Stephens in a field of about 50 with Turner placing second in the open final and Bartlett fourth in the under-14 final.
Newcastle surfers Manning Gregory and Lilah Pearce claimed the biggest prizes of the day.
Wins in their division earned them free entry into Surfest's Burton Automotive Pro and Womens Pro.
Wildcard entries were also available into the nationally rated Sanbah Cadet Cup events.
Ben Zanatta (Dee Why) and Poppy O'Reilly (Bronte) earned entry into the Sanbah Cadet Cup under-16 competitions while Noah McBride (Newcastle) and Olivia Shannon (Umina) won entry into the under-14 events.
Stretton (Anna Bay), Sampson (Anna Bay) and Clayton-Brown (Corlette) enter the Port Stephens Pro following a trip north for the Tweed Coast Pro, held at Cabarita Beach from February 10-16.
The trio bowed out in the round of 64.
Stretton, who won his round of 96 heat in taxing conditions a day earlier, was last in his heat on Tuesday, February 14.
Clayton-Brown, who was seeded to start in the round of 64, was third in his heat behind former CT surfer Josh Kerr.
Sampson was third in heat seven, bowing out to Newcastle surfer Philippa Anderson.
The Port Stephens Pro will be staged a Birubi Beach from Friday, February 27 to Wednesday, March 1.
One Mile Beach will be the backup location for the elite World Surf League event, with the competition shifting between the two beaches depending on the swell each day.
Meanwhile, the Port Stephens Surf Festival will return from Thursday, April 27 to Wednesday, May 3.
The annual week-long festival will combine the NSW SUP and NSW longboard state titles for ages from under-18 to over-70, and will see close to 30 state champions crowned.
Birubi Beach will be the main competition are with One Mile and Fingal Beach locked as backup locations.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
