Cricket: Nelson Bay Makos in the mix across grades

Nelson Bay Cricket Club results from the weekend of February 18-19:
Division 1: Nelson Bay 10/109 Warners Bay 10/76. J Clarke 49, B Causley 16, B Causley 5 for 19, S Fogg 4 for 19.
Division 3: Nelson Bay 10/72 Beach Hotel 7/289. R Westley 12, D Fleming 10, D Fleming 2 for 34, D Crowe 2 for 65.
Division 6: Nelson Bay 9/167 Valentine Eleebana 6/317. T Onions 51, D Connors 47, C Pickette 4 for 18, T Onions 1 for 55.
U 18: Nelson Bay 7/156 Sabres 10/94. R Connick 60, R Gibson 20, J Munro 3 for 14, L Grayson 2 for 6.
U14: Bye.
U12: Nelson Bay 7/76 Charlestown 6/100. J Diemer 15n/o, J Martin 14, H Bennett 14, J Martin 1 for 2, T Lynch 1 for 11.
U11: Nelson Bay 135 Maryland Fletcher 112. F Blume 23, R Dunning 15, H Goodwin 2 for 12, F Blume 2 for 12.
The Makos held its Mark Palmer Super 7s Day on Sunday, February 19.
The Gary Johnstons beat the Purple Heads in the final.
