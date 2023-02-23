Two Port Stephens charitable organisations have been named as the beneficiaries of a $16,000 Shoal Bay Country Club donation.
The club raised a record $16,000 through membership fees in 2022, all of which has been donated to Sea Shelter and Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary.
"It's incredibly important to us to give back to the local community as we recognise pubs like Shoal Bay Country Club are an integral pillar of our community," Beau Wilson, Shoal Bay Country Club general manager, said.
"In 2022... we raised $16,000 from our membership fees.
"This is the greatest amount we have ever raised in a single year and we are incredibly proud to inject it back into helping local charities."
Shoal Bay Country Club collects $10 from each member and chooses two charities at the end of a year to donate the proceeds to.
This year they selected the Anna Bay-based, non-for-profit marine conservation organisation Sea Shelter, and the Nelson Bay-based hospital auxiliary.
Each has received a $8000 donation.
Sea Shelter co-founder Lia Pereira said the donation was timely as they had been "desperately trying to raise funds" for a tracker to use on a sea turtle, Beryl, that they nursed back to health and released on Saturday, February 18 after two years in care.
Mr Wilson said he was told by Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary, run by volunteers who fundraise for equipment and supplies for the Nelson Bay hospital, that the donation would make a "huge difference to the comfort of palliative patients".
