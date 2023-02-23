Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Sea Shelter and Tomaree hospital auxiliary boosted by $16,000 Shoal Bay Country Club donation

February 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoal Bay Country Club staff with Sea Shelter volunteers.

Two Port Stephens charitable organisations have been named as the beneficiaries of a $16,000 Shoal Bay Country Club donation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.