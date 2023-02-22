Soldiers Point Lions Club is desperately calling on members of the community to join its ranks.
Membership to the Bay's only Lions club has dwindled down to 18.
President Christine Lilly said if the club did not attract new members soon, it could begin to effect its ability to fundraise for the community.
"We need active members to assist in our club's activities, which are mostly working on barbecues that raise vital community funds," she said.
In 2021/2022 Soldiers Point Lions Club donated a total of $33,497 to a range of community, health and medical services in the Tomaree community.
"We have made it our mission to contribute and assist our local schools in their endeavors to raise funds," Ms Lilly said.
"We have provided furniture for the library of Bobs Farm school and assisted Tomaree High School with a barbecue for their school events over the years.
"We recently assisted Soldiers Point Public School for their 75th anniversary celebrations and also purchased a barbecue and seating for the children."
In addition to running barbecues for Port Stephens Council events, Nelson Bay Rugby Club and donating funds to Angel Flight, Westpac and CareFlight helicopter services, the club provides the Yacaaba Centre and Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre with monthly supplies for their emergency hampers.
"We now need new active members to help us continue in our work," Ms Lilly said.
"The Lions club has always been respected and supported by our community and every cent raised goes directly to those in need."
Anyone interested in joining the club is asked to phone 0490 060 943 or email soldierspointlionsclub@gmail.com.
Meetings are held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on the second and fourth Monday of the month (one is a business and the other a social meeting).
Membership is $80 per year.
