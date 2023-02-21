February 24: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.
An outdoor market where people can all gather, share stories of growing, eat seasonally and buy directly from the farmers. Held the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
February 24: Robinson Reserve, Anna Bay. Time: 4pm-8pm.
A family friendly, locally owned and operated market from the same crew behind the Fingal Twilight Markets. On offer will be market stalls, delicious food, cold drinks and live local music. There is a playground and skate park nearby.
February 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets offers a great selection of artisan and handmade products. There's always something buzzing at this market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets.
February 26: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
March 4: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown's monthly twilight market along the Nelson Bay foreshore. The Marina Market also celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music also available.
March 5: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
