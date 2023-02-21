Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on: Whether it's home goods or fresh produce you're after, find it at a Port Stephens market

Updated February 22 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fridays at Birubi returns to Robinson Reserve in Anna Bay on February 24.

Raymond Terrace Farmers Market

February 24: The Rectory, 48 Sturgeon St, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8.30am-12.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.